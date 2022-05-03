Origin Sport (ORS) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $44,385.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00064424 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

