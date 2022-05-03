Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,129 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. 450,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.