Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,071,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,926. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $182.38 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average of $211.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

