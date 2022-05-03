Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,420,000 after buying an additional 1,418,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after buying an additional 810,425 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,343,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,022,000 after buying an additional 565,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after buying an additional 473,319 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. 1,125,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

