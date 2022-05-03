Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PPH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,723. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.