Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.03. 15,368,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,559,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

