Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after purchasing an additional 224,062 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. 40,121,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,354,363. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

