Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 613 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 284.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. 21,682,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,012,152. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.