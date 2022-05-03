Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 8,354 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 956.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

NYSEARCA:UPRO traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,017. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92.

