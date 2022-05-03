Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. 33,889,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,730,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

