Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.