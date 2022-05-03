Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Otter Tail updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

