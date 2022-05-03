Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of OUT opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1,338.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 303,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

