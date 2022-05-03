Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,658,300 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 1,274,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTFF remained flat at $$5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outokumpu Oyj from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.90 ($9.37) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

