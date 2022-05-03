Outset Medical (OM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Outset Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. Outset Medical has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $217,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,094. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Outset Medical by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

