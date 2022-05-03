Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OVV stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$65.64. 422,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.40. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$28.10 and a 12 month high of C$71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 15.2499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

