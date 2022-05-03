Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 1,995,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,094,342. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

