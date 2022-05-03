Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $10.67 on Monday, reaching $571.95. 1,001,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,541. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of -120.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.75.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

