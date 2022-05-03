Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW):

4/25/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $823.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $643.00 to $729.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $630.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $650.00 to $700.00.

4/8/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $670.00 to $710.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $23.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.71. 41,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,694. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $586.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -115.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,532 shares of company stock worth $38,909,567. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

