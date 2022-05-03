Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW):
- 4/25/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $823.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $643.00 to $729.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $630.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $650.00 to $700.00.
- 4/8/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $670.00 to $710.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $23.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.71. 41,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,694. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $586.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -115.76 and a beta of 1.28.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.