Par Pacific (PARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $891.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.54. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,280,436 shares of company stock worth $18,654,073 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

