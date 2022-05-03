Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,692. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.