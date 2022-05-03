Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of WESCO International worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in WESCO International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $18,388,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,538. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.95.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

