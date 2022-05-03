Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $61.74 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for about 2.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Entegris were worth $61,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.06. 20,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.13.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

