Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 13,700 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. American Woodmark accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 2.55% of American Woodmark worth $27,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. 990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,663. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

