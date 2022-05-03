Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $30.27

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.27, but opened at $28.98. Paramount Global shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 111,511 shares.

PARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

Paramount Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

