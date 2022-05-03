Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Shares Down 0.4%

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.86. Approximately 57,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 70,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLC shares. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.05.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

About Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

