Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 20th

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.
Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.31. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
