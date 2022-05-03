PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,864,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,806. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,084,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,005,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,126,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

