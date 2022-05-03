PC Connection (CNXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CNXN opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79.
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock worth $1,603,935. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PC Connection (CNXN)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.