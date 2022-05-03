PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Up 6.9%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.99 and last traded at $73.71. Approximately 21,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 836,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.74.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,383 shares of company stock worth $1,939,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 221.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 757,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

