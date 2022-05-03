PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,696. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PED. TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.95 target price on the stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

