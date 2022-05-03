PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. 854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 160,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.