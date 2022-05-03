Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.59% of Penske Automotive Group worth $385,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAG traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.79. 280,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,480. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

