PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,495. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

