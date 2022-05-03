Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,810 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PESI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 million, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.02. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

