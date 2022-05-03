Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMTGet Rating)’s share price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 91,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 63,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.12 million and a PE ratio of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$21.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

