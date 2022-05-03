Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 91,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 63,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.12 million and a PE ratio of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$21.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

