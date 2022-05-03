Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 106,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE PSTH opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. Pershing Square Tontine has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,272,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,700,000 after buying an additional 2,718,007 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,624,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,858 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,922,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

