Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 64,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 21,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

PFE stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. 33,562,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,953,506. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

