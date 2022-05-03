Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 4.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,192,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

