Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in April

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,158,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 1,513,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,896.0 days.

Pharming Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.26.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.