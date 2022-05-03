Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 1,570 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 358.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. 23,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,129. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

