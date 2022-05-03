Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 19,835 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

