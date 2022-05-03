Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys 300 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 42.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 909.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 107.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

DE stock traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

