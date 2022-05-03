Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $207,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $80,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 503.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.58. 21,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.40. The company has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

