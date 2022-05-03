Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 277,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,742. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

