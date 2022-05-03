Philadelphia Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $35.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.50. 36,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.29 and a 200 day moving average of $303.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.91 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.