Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,641 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.94. 13,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,637. The company has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.47. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.