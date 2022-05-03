Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 95 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Shares of EQIX traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $710.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $728.55 and its 200 day moving average is $758.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

