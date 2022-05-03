Philadelphia Trust Co. Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 21,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.