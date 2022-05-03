Pillar (PLR) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (PLR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $29,294.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

